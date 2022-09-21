Royal Family updates official website after Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II was buried this evening following a private ceremony in Windsor.

She was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

A tearful farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

The confirmation that Queen Elizabeth II was buried this evening following a private ceremony in Windsor has been updated on the Royal Family website.

According to a statement on the website, “The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.”

On Monday, following a day in which Britain and the rest of the world bid a tearful farewell to the country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

There were times of unadulterated feeling amidst the formality and meticulous choreography. Late in the day, an emotional King Charles fought back tears while other royal family members’ features wore the scars of loss.

