Royal mourning will linger for seven days following funeral of queen

After passing of Queen, Meghan Markle was “unwelcome” in Balmoral
Meghan Markle skipped the trip to Balmoral Where Queen Elizabeth passed away...
Flags at royal palaces will fly at half-mast during the British Royal Family’s time of mourning, which lasts until the seventh day following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday, a royal gun salute will be fired in Hyde Park in London at 1300 BST (1200 GMT) with one round fired for each year the 96-year-old queen has lived.
Although the funeral was not announced by the palace, it is anticipated to take place about 11 days following her passing on Thursday.
