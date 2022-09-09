Advertisement
Royal mourning will linger for seven days following funeral of queen

Articles
Looking back at some of the biggest royal snubs made by Queen Elizabeth

  • Queen dies peacefully at the age of 96
  • Royal mourn will last for seven days
  • Funeral is not officially announced by Palace yet
Flags at royal palaces will fly at half-mast during the British Royal Family’s time of mourning, which lasts until the seventh day following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday, a royal gun salute will be fired in Hyde Park in London at 1300 BST (1200 GMT) with one round fired for each year the 96-year-old queen has lived.

Although the funeral was not announced by the palace, it is anticipated to take place about 11 days following her passing on Thursday.

