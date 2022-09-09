Royal mourning will linger for seven days following funeral of queen

Looking back at some of the biggest royal snubs made by Queen Elizabeth

Queen dies peacefully at the age of 96

Royal mourn will last for seven days

Funeral is not officially announced by Palace yet

Flags at royal palaces will fly at half-mast during the British Royal Family’s time of mourning, which lasts until the seventh day following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday, a royal gun salute will be fired in Hyde Park in London at 1300 BST (1200 GMT) with one round fired for each year the 96-year-old queen has lived.

Although the funeral was not announced by the palace, it is anticipated to take place about 11 days following her passing on Thursday.