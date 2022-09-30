Scotland releases death certificate of Queen Elizabeth

The Queen’s death certificate has been published.

The monarch died earlier this month at the age of 96.

Following her death, her son Charles was crowned King of England for the second time in his life.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8 at 3:10 p.m., according to the official death record published by the National Records of Scotland.

See the image of the Queen’s death certificate here:

