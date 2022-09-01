Sir Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on death anniversary

Sir Elton John shared a touching throwback picture of him and Diana on Instagram.

On the 25th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’ passing, Sir Elton John paid a moving tribute to her. On Wednesday (31 August), he posted a touching throwback picture to commemorate the passing of his dear friend Diana 25 years ago.

The 75-year-old singer shared a picture of the prince and herself in a festive environment. Wide grins could be visible on both of their faces as they posed for the camera.

The singer for Cold Heart wrote, “You will always be missed,” as the Instagram description.

Diana was lovely in the photo wearing a sparkling all-blue jacket. Elton, on the other hand, looked fantastic in a blue attire that he completed with a pair of large-framed glasses.

Diana, the mother of Princes William and Harry, her away at the age of 36 on August 31, 1997, in a horrific vehicle accident in Paris.

At Diana’s funeral in 1997 after her passing, Sir Elton gave a performance. The lyrics of the song Candle In The Wind were also changed to reflect the princess’s life.

The song, which touched on the country’s sorrow, went on to sell the most copies in UK chart history at that time.

