Spirit of Princess Diana saved grandson Archie from fire

Diana allegedly saved her grandchild in 2019 when a fire broke out in his South African nursery.

Archie Harrison, the son of Meghan Markle, was rescued from the fire by his deceased grandmother.

The incident occurred while she and husband Harry were on a visit of South Africa.

Advertisement

Archie Harrison, the son of Meghan Markle, was rescued from the fire by his deceased grandmother Diana. Mentalist medium The Princess of Wales allegedly saved her grandchild in 2019 when a fire broke out in his South African nursery, according to Jasmine Rose Anderson.

Jasmine said to the Daily Star: “She knew before it happened. She was there watching over Archie which is why the nanny took him downstairs.

“She received an intuitive nudge from Diana – although it may have popped into her head like an idea to take him with her out the room.

“She’s always around her grandchild protecting them.”

On her podcast Archetypes, Meghan talked candidly about her son’s nursery being listened to. The Duchess disclosed that the incident occurred while she and husband Harry were on a visit of South Africa in 2019.

“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room?” disclosed Meghan.

Advertisement

The Duchess said, “Everyone’s in tears, everyone is shaken, and what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said this doesn’t make any sense.”

Also Read Archie’s sweetest tribute to Princess Diana A footage from Princess Diana's son Prince Harry's Apple+ docuseries resurfaces online....