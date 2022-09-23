‘The Crown’ actress recreates Princess Diana’s 1997 holiday trip

Elizabeth Debicki is reprising her role as the late Princess of Wales.

Joined 16-year-old actor Rufus Kampa, who will play Prince William, for filming.

The pair were spotted on a speedboat in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

The sixth and final season of The Crown on Netflix has started production after a brief hiatus following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

In preparation for the sixth season of the popular royal show, Elizabeth Debicki visited the Barcelona filming locations once more to reprise her role as the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old Australian actress channelled her inner Princess of Wales on Thursday as she put on a gorgeous crimson shift dress.

Elizabeth joined 16-year-old actor Rufus Kampa, who will play the young Prince William in the upcoming season, and they both strongly resembled the late monarch.

On a speedboat in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the stars were spotted. The order denotes the royal holiday in July 1997, which occurred just one month before Diana’s terrible death.

The journey was made by Diana and little William on board a superyacht that belonged to Dodi’s father Mohamed Al-Fayed in the South of France.

Elizabeth chatted with Adrian Mole star while reclining on her boat seat and striking a striking likeness to Diana.

The fifth season of The Crown will debut in November.