The open hatred of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Camilla

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK on September 8, the day Queen Elizabeth passed away.

Prince Harry seemed to be extending an olive branch to his father King Charles.

The fifth in line to the throne, the Duke, was unable to mention the Queen Consort.

Advertisement

The late Queen’s “sincere wish” is being respected by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who looked to be holding back emotions while attending the late monarch’s memorial service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California after they left their positions as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, however they were in the UK on September 8, the day Queen Elizabeth passed away.

Some royal enthusiasts and authorities are voicing concerns about whether the pair would honour the deceased monarch’s sincere wish’ for Camilla to be addressed as Queen when Charles ascends to the throne.

In his heartfelt ode to the late Queen, Harry seemed to be extending an olive branch to his father King Charles, saying: “We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The fifth in line to the throne, the Duke, was unable to mention the Queen Consort.

The royal family should be concerned since there are rumors that the Duke of Sussex will also likely expose a lot of information about Camilla.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan are ‘pushing’ Prince William into ‘PR ploy’ Prince William's invitation for Harry and Meghan to join him on a...