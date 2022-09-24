Advertisement
The reason Prince Harry refused to meet Prince William in 2019

The reason Prince Harry refused to meet Prince William in 2019

Articles
The reason Prince Harry refused to meet Prince William in 2019

The Crown’s new season to break ties between Prince William and Harry

  • Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly tried to mend their family quarrel.
  • Biographer Valentine Low asserts that Harry turned down the offer because he was “fear” that the attempt to build a bridge would be revealed to the media.
  • The new Prince of Wales apparently saw remarks made by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
During Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly tried to mend their family quarrel.

Even if the burial for Queen brought them back together, a royal author claims that months before Megxit, Harry declined to meet with William to discuss the Sussexes’ strained relationship with the other royals.

In his latest book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power behind the Crown, royal biographer Valentine Low asserts that the Duke of Sussex turned down the offer because he was “fear” that the attempt to build a bridge would be revealed to the media.

He added that the decision was made as a result of the new Prince of Wales apparently seeing remarks made by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October 2019.

William then made an effort to set up a meeting with Harry so they could discuss his problems with the royal family. Harry declined his offer, though.

“The day after the documentary was broadcast, William whatsapped his brother to ask if he could come and see him. This put Harry and Meghan into a spin,” he wrote, reported The Times.

“At that point, Harry said don’t come. He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather they did not come than risk it getting into the papers,” says the book.

When asked about the difficulties she was having in the ITV programme, Meghan responded, “Thank you for asking,” adding, “because not many people have asked if I am okay.”

Harry added that his brother and him were “certainly on different paths at the moment.”

