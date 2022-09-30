The Royal Mint releases new King Charles III coins : see Picture

The new monarch’s image has been included on the first coins released by the British Royal Mint.

50p coins featuring him are now progressively entering circulation.

The painting of Charles lacks a crown, and beneath it is engraved “By the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.

Advertisement

Officially, the image of King Charles III is featured on British coins. The new monarch’s image has been included on the first coins released by the British Royal Mint, and 50p coins featuring him are now progressively entering circulation.

Martin Jennings, a British sculptor, created the image, and His Majesty gave his approval.

According to Chris Barker of the Royal Mint Museum, “Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor.”

The painting of Charles lacks a crown, and beneath it is engraved, “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

Also Read King Charles III receives sad news The Queen's Educator finished much behind the 7-4 favourite Okeechobee. The William...