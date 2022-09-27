The UK will start using King Charles stamps and banknotes, by mid-2024

By 2024, King Charles III’s image is anticipated to appear on banknotes.

His Majesty’s visage will appear on notes worth £5, £10, £20, and £50.

Queen Elizabeth has been depicted on British banknotes, since 1960.

By the middle of 2024, King Charles III’s image is anticipated to appear on banknotes, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

According to the bank announcement, the new monarch’s image for the new banknotes will be made public by the end of the year.

“All four polymer currency designs will include His Majesty’s visage, according to the statement. “There won’t be any extra alterations to the banknote designs; this will be a continuation of the current polymer series.”

On notes worth £5, £10, £20, and £50, King Charles will be depicted. According to the bank’s statement, the notes won’t undergo any other alterations in the interim.

Since 1960, eight years after she ascended to the throne in 1952 and after 70 years as monarch, Queen Elizabeth has been depicted on British banknotes. She died at the age of 96.

The new cypher for King Charles III was also made public on Monday by Buckingham Palace.

The initials of the King’s name are featured in the new monarch’s monogram, which will be shown on state documents, mailboxes, government buildings, and staff and military uniforms.

