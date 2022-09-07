Meghan Markle acknowledges, she was consistently the smartest person.

Meghan Markle acknowledges that as a child, she was consistently the smartest person in the room.

The Duchess of Sussex admits in episode three of Mindy Kaling’s podcast Archetypes that she was really “ugly” as a child.

Meghan admitted, “I was the clever one, not the gorgeous one.”

Meghan was questioned by Mindy: “Were you not the prettiest growing up?” “No.,” the mother of two retorted. Oh god, no… No. Nuh-uh.”

Mindy shockingly remarked, “That is news to me.”

Meghan went on to say, “Ugly duckling… Look, maybe not conventional beauty as it… Now, perhaps that might be perceived as attractive but for my enormous frizzy curls and a sizable gap in my teeth.

I was the one with brains. Forever, ever, always, and always. The Duchess said, “And then I just sort of grew up.

