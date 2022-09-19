Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Tight’ security protocol expected at Queen Elizabeth funeral

‘Tight’ security protocol expected at Queen Elizabeth funeral

Articles
Advertisement
‘Tight’ security protocol expected at Queen Elizabeth funeral

‘Tight’ security protocol expected at Queen Elizabeth funeral

Advertisement
  • The country is experiencing a “serious” danger level.
  • An attack is “probable” during the time of the funeral.
  • Former counterterrorism police chief Nick Aldworth says it’s the biggest operation in UK history.
Advertisement

On Monday, there will be the “largest” security operation yet as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest. The Royal Family and other dignitaries from around the world will attend the historic event.

Nothing can compare to the “hugely complex” undertaking, according to Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy, who briefed on the enormous task.

According to Independent, he considered it to be the “largest policing operation” in Met history. ie.

Moreover, the operation is “perhaps the biggest operation that we’re likely to mount in the UK,” according to former counterterrorism police chief Nick Aldworth.

The country is experiencing a “serious” danger level, which could indicate that an attack is “probable” during the time of the funeral.

Also Read

Kate Middleton’s parents arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Carole and Michael Middleton paid their respects at the funeral of Queen...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story