‘Tight’ security protocol expected at Queen Elizabeth funeral

Kate Middleton’s parents arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Carole and Michael Middleton paid their respects at the funeral of Queen...
On Monday, there will be the “largest” security operation yet as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest. The Royal Family and other dignitaries from around the world will attend the historic event.
Nothing can compare to the “hugely complex” undertaking, according to Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy, who briefed on the enormous task.
According to Independent, he considered it to be the “largest policing operation” in Met history. ie.
Moreover, the operation is “perhaps the biggest operation that we’re likely to mount in the UK,” according to former counterterrorism police chief Nick Aldworth.
The country is experiencing a “serious” danger level, which could indicate that an attack is “probable” during the time of the funeral.
