To play young Prince William and Kate Middleton in “The Crown,” Netflix has at last found fresh actors

The highly awaited sixth season of the popular Netflix royal series The Crown will finally have new actors playing young Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For a very long time, the cast has been looking for performers to represent William and Middleton.

Finally, three fresh celebrities have been selected to represent the Cambridge couple.

The young prince will be portrayed by Ed McVey and Rufus Kampa, while Meg Bellamy has been chosen to play his future bride.

Two new actors have been chosen to play William, and each will portray the monarch when he is 16 and 21 years old, according to Deadline.

In episodes that explore how the British Royal Family dealt with the devastating loss of William’s mother, Diana, who passed away in a car accident in August 1997, Kampa will make an appearance.

McVey will appear in the show as William, describing how he met Middleton in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Later this year, right before season five on Netflix launches, filming on the sixth season will start.

The fifth season of The Crown, which stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, will premiere on Netflix in November.