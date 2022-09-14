Advertisement
Twitter thinks Meghan Markle is a ‘spy’

  • Twitter users claim they found a “microphone” hidden under Duchess of Sussex’s clothing.
  • Meghan was observed with a ripple in her black dress as she stood outside Windsor Castle.
  • Many online users hopped on the bandwagon and claimed that the Duchess was carrying a recorder.
Apparently, Meghan Markle is a part of some strange conspiracy. The Duchess of Sussex is charged with spying after Twitter users claim they found a “microphone” hidden under her clothing.

Meghan was observed with a ripple in her black dress as she stood outside Windsor Castle with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton to read condolences to the late Queen.

Many online users hopped on the bandwagon and claimed that the Duchess was carrying a recorder.

“Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory – where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything,” wrote one on Twitter.

“It’s stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can’t help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn’t that hurt her “spy mission” a tad?” asked another.

A third commented: “Today’s conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA.”

