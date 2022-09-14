Twitter thinks Meghan Markle is a ‘spy’

Twitter users claim they found a “microphone” hidden under Duchess of Sussex’s clothing.

Meghan was observed with a ripple in her black dress as she stood outside Windsor Castle.

Many online users hopped on the bandwagon and claimed that the Duchess was carrying a recorder.

Advertisement

Apparently, Meghan Markle is a part of some strange conspiracy. The Duchess of Sussex is charged with spying after Twitter users claim they found a “microphone” hidden under her clothing.

Meghan was observed with a ripple in her black dress as she stood outside Windsor Castle with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton to read condolences to the late Queen.

Many online users hopped on the bandwagon and claimed that the Duchess was carrying a recorder.

“Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory – where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything,” wrote one on Twitter.

Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory – where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything. pic.twitter.com/DO7knA4TAL Advertisement — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 13, 2022

“It’s stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can’t help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn’t that hurt her “spy mission” a tad?” asked another.

It’s stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can’t help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn’t that hurt her “spy mission” a tad? — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

A third commented: “Today’s conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA.”

Today’s conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA https://t.co/76Jn5yg9a5 — South East News Pictures (@senewspics) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle will travel by car for Wednesday’s procession Information about the procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, which will include...