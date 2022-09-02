Diana ‘wouldn’t have been a fan’ of Meghan Markle- Former friend
“Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” features over 700 original royal artifacts, including evening gowns and other personal items at The Shops at Crystals adjacent to the Aria Resort & Casino.
A reproduction of Diana’s bridal gown made by Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave is one of the key draws. The 25-foot-long, glass-enclosed train is accessible to pedestrians.
The wedding section of the show, according to David Corelli, curator and producer of the exhibition, encouraged the designers to provide visitors with packages for their own weddings within the “Wedding of the Century” chamber, which includes a full ceremony and a private banquet amid regal artefacts.
“Vegas is the wedding capital of the world. There are 120,000 weddings that happen in the city every year, so here we have this amazing room celebrating the most famous wedding of all time with unbelievable artifacts surrounding you,” Corelli said.
With an “intricate recreation of Diana’s wedding dress to a tee in an art piece,” he said, “we thought ‘why not create one of those you can only get it in Las Vegas-type moments?’”
The display features more than simply Diana. Several members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, and even objects associated with Queen Victoria from the 1800s, have items that are tied to them.
