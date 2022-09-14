Watch King Charles lose control over ‘bloody’ pen

King Charles is experiencing immense grief due to his hectic schedule
King Charles III is apparently experiencing severe grief. Grief itself can have...
King Charles appears to be having another pen-leak problem. While signing official documents, the 73-year-old new monarch of Britain was taken off surprise in Ireland when his pen broke.
His Majesty exclaimed, “I cannot bear this bloody thing!” after wife and Queen Consort Camilla pointed out that he had written the incorrect date on the document.
An irate King Charles responded, “Oh, God, I wrote the wrong date.”
Charles, who was irritated by Camilla’s comment that he “signed the 12th earlier,” became shocked and said, “Oh, God. I hate this.
He added: “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time.” He later appears to storm out of the room while his wife signs the book herself.
The viral footage was released after King Charles was seen becoming upset on camera over the weekend while asking an aide to replace a leaky pen at his accession ceremony.
