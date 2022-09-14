Watch King Charles lose control over ‘bloody’ pen

King Charles trolled for getting frustrated at work: Give him a Break

King Charles appears to be having another pen-leak problem.

His Majesty exclaimed, “I cannot bear this bloody thing!” after Queen Consort Camilla pointed out that he had written the incorrect date on the document.

The viral footage was released after King Charles became upset on camera while asking an aide to replace a leaky pen at his accession ceremony.

An irate King Charles responded, “Oh, God, I wrote the wrong date.”

Charles, who was irritated by Camilla’s comment that he “signed the 12th earlier,” became shocked and said, “Oh, God. I hate this.

He added: “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time.” He later appears to storm out of the room while his wife signs the book herself.

The viral footage was released after King Charles was seen becoming upset on camera over the weekend while asking an aide to replace a leaky pen at his accession ceremony.

