Watch Live: HM Queen Elizabeth II state funeral

Articles
  • Thousands of people lined the streets of England to witness the ceremonial lay-in-state funeral procession.
  • The coffin is currently at Westminster Hall and is scheduled to travel to Westminster Abbey shortly.
  • Live coverage of the Queen’s historic 70-year reign shows throngs of loving devotees.
Here is the live video of Queen Elizabeth’s ceremonial lay-in-state funeral procession, which thousands of people lined the streets of England to witness.

For those who are unaware, Queen Elizabeth will likely be buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip, thus today’s laying-in-state is the last opportunity for admirers to pay their respects.

Live coverage of the Queen’s historic 70-year reign shows throngs of loving devotees in the early morning traffic.

The coffin is currently at Westminster Hall and is scheduled to travel to Westminster Abbey shortly on a gun carriage.

WATCH LIVE:

