Welsh crowd was not quite happy to see king Charles and Camilla

King Charles III was applauded by large crowds on Friday in the capital of Wales, despite some individuals protesting the monarchy.

Thousands of Cardiff residents came out to meet King Charles, 73, and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, but not everyone was pleased to see the new ruler.

A guy was successful in drawing King Charles’ notice and posing concerns about the handling of tax dollars.

Before the king advances to hear what the heckler has to say, he is heard shouting “Charles!”

The man asked the monarch, “While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade,” as they met face to face. Why does the taxpayer pay £100 million on you?

