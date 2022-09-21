Advertisement
date 2022-09-21
What did King Charles said to Archbishop after Queen’s burial?

Articles
What did King Charles said to Archbishop after Queen’s burial?

  • After the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles engaged in an emotional conversation with clergy and archbishops.
  • The new king said, “Thank you, that was good work” to the Archbishop of York.
  • He also thanked the Dean of Windsor for his services.
On Monday, King Charles departed St. George’s Chapel with sad eyes. Following the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and his wife Camilla left the church and engaged in an emotional conversation with the clergy and archbishops.

adept at lipreading The exact words the new king used to shake hands with Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, are revealed by Jeremy Freeman.

“Thank you, that was good work. You were wonderful.”

“You are welcome,” the Archbishop said in response.
Charles continued by saying, “Good work, good service,” to Reverend David Connor, the Dean of Windsor.

“I did my best,” the Reverend said.

This week, Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, were laid to rest. She has had the longest reign of any monarch in British history.

