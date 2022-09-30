What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

Imperial State Crown and other jewels valued at up to £3.5 billion could be worn for coronation.

Jewels were last seen gracing Queen Elizabeth’s casket at her funeral.

UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone has calculated the value of a number of royal gems.

Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, earlier this month, King Charles III succeeded to the throne of England.

The coronation of the new king is anticipated during the following month.

According to a report from the UK’s Daily Express on Friday, the £2.5 billion diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown and other jewels at up to £3.5 billion could be worn for King Charles’ coronation.

According to the source, the Imperial Crown, along with the sceptre and orb, were last seen gracing Queen Elizabeth’s casket at her funeral.

Due to their appearance at the Queen’s televised coronation in 1953, the crown, sceptre, and orb are significant items for the coronation.

King Charles II’s St. Edward’s Crown, the most symbolic crown used to literally crown the monarch, was created in 1661.

Since then, it has been used during every coronation, and its estimated value is £3.6 million.

