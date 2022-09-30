Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

Articles
Advertisement
What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

Advertisement
  • Imperial State Crown and other jewels valued at up to £3.5 billion could be worn for coronation.
  • Jewels were last seen gracing Queen Elizabeth’s casket at her funeral.
  • UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone has calculated the value of a number of royal gems.
Advertisement

Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, earlier this month, King Charles III succeeded to the throne of England.

The coronation of the new king is anticipated during the following month.

According to a report from the UK’s Daily Express on Friday, the £2.5 billion diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown and other jewels at up to £3.5 billion could be worn for King Charles’ coronation.

According to the source, the Imperial Crown, along with the sceptre and orb, were last seen gracing Queen Elizabeth’s casket at her funeral.

Due to their appearance at the Queen’s televised coronation in 1953, the crown, sceptre, and orb are significant items for the coronation.

UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone has calculated the value of a number of royal gems.

Advertisement

King Charles II’s St. Edward’s Crown, the most symbolic crown used to literally crown the monarch, was created in 1661.

Since then, it has been used during every coronation, and its estimated value is £3.6 million.

Also Read

King Charles’ ‘assassination attempt’ in Australia: Video
King Charles’ ‘assassination attempt’ in Australia: Video

King Charles III is praised for surviving an alleged murder attempt during...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years
Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years
Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser
Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser
David Gold dies at age of 86
David Gold dies at age of 86
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story