What was everyone’s reaction over Harry and Meghan Markle’s getting engaged?

The couple got engaged on November 27, 2017, and they wed on May 19, 2018.

Kate Middleton and Prince William expressed their excitement for the couple.

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, who was a prince at the time, had released a statement announcing the couple’s engagement.

Following are some responses to the union of Harry and Meghan :

Queen Elizabeth II

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8, 2022, expressed their happiness for the pair and wished them all the happiness in the world.



King Charles

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

“We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

