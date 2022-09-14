When will Prince William become the King of Britain?

A psychic predicts that King Charles’ reign will be “controversial” and he’ll hand the throne to Prince William.

Inbaal Honigman is a well-known psychic and astrologer.

He predicts that around his 80th birthday, King Charles will share duties with his son.

Advertisement

King Charles’ reign will be “controversial” and he’ll hand the throne to Prince William, a psychic has said. Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last week, King Charles III was formally declared king on Saturday.

Days after he was crowned king and his eldest son and successor to the throne Prince William pledged to support his father “in every way” in honouring the memory of Queen Elizabeth.

According to Inbaal Honigman, a well-known psychic and astrologer, “Starting off, he has the three of swords card which is for sorrow.

This indicates that he is about to embark on a difficult period of grieving and adjustment.

In order to facilitate a seamless transfer of power when Charles’ time comes, the psychic continued, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son, Prince William, to ensure there is a smooth transition of power when the time eventually comes for Charles.”

Also Read King Charles and Prince William shows their belief in forgiveness Prince William and King Charles reportedly reached out to Prince Harry and...