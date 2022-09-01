Who tore the father son duo?- Camilla or Meghan?

Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage hasn’t always been “plain sailing,” according to a royal expert.

Some blame Meghan Markle for the rumoured conflict between Princes William and Harry.

The only way things will go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan separate, experts say.

Because of the “gap” between Camilla and Diana’s two sons, Princes William and Harry, the marriage of Camilla and Prince Charles hasn’t always been “plain sailing,” according to a royal expert.

According to Christopher Wilson’s prior statements, there is still “gap” between Camilla and her stepsons despite their “support and camaraderie” on the surface.

Prince Harry and Prince William are reported to have been “totally surprised” by the Queen’s declaration that Camilla will be known as the Queen Consort.

A royal author named Christopher Andersen claimed in an interview with Us Weekly that the possibility of Camilla being queen someday is “driving a wedge” between Prince and the royal family, particularly with the quarrelling brothers.

In the past, Camilla and Harry were quite complimentary. The Duke stated in a BBC interview shortly after her wedding to Prince Charles in 2005: “She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits. To be honest with you, she’s always been very close to me and William… but no, she’s not the wicked stepmother. I’ll say that right now.”

According to Richard Kay’s story for the Daily Mail, Prince Harry asked his late mother’s friends to “share memories and private photographs of her” because he “especially wanted to know the background to the breakdown of her marriage” to Prince Charles.

Kay went on saying: “It was pretty clear that he did not have a high opinion” of his stepmother.

On the other hand, there is “great fear in Buckingham Palace circles” as a result of Harry’s “intimate” and “heartfelt” biography that he will “settle scores with family members and senior courtiers.”

While some blame Meghan for the rumored conflict between Prince William and Prince Harry. According to some royal experts, Dina’s boys can mend their relationship but things will never return to normal as long as Meghan Markle is involved.

“Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo,” Kinsey Schofield told the Mirror.

Many other observers believe that Harry lives in Meghan’s world and sees the world through her wife’s perspective. Some royal enthusiasts claim that Meghan won’t permit The Duke of Sussex to rejoin their royal relatives.

