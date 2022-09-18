Why did David Beckham refuse the opportunity’ to directly to the coffin of the Queen?

David Beckham turned down the invitation to bypass the line on Friday to visit Queen Elizabeth’s casket.

The former professional footballer has received a lot of acclaim for his 13-hour wait in queue outside Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late king.

David had the option to skip all the lines, but he preferred to blend in.

Advertisement

David Beckham stated, “We all want to be a part of something where we honor the magnificent life of our Queen.”

David Beckham turned down the invitation to bypass the line on Friday to visit Queen Elizabeth’s casket.

The former professional footballer has received a lot of acclaim for his 13-hour wait in queue outside Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late king.

Recently, it was made public that the 47-year-old England captain had been invited by an MP to pay his respects to the late monarch.

The ability of MPs and members of the House of Lords to bypass the public line and bring up to four guests with them has drawn criticism from the general people for being “elitist” and “unfair.”

Beckham turned down the invitation to skip the line, the Daily Mail reported. David had the option to skip all the lines, but he preferred to blend in. He claimed that his grandfather, a royalist, wouldn’t have jumped the line and that he would as well, the outlet reported.

Advertisement

The source continued, “He had been pondering all week what the ideal time to go was and ultimately he went for this morning.

While waiting in line, Beckham told reporters that his grandparents “were the ones that really raised me up to be a tremendous royalist and an admirer of the royal family.” The late Queen had given Beckham an OBE in 2003, and he had invited them to the ceremony.

Beckham revealed to BBC News that he and the crowd survived the night on a diet of “Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee, and doughnuts” while waiting in line at 2 a.m.

“We all want to be here together. We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen and I think something like this today is meant to be shared together,” he said while wearing a smart suit and a flat cap.

Also Read Actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman reflect on playing Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” In "The Crown," Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both played Queen...