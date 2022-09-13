Advertisement
date 2022-09-13
Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at tributes for Queen

Articles
Experts thinks Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were awkward

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at tributes for Queen.
  • They did it because if Meghan had turned up for the funeral on Monday all the papers.
  • Meghan and Harry reconnected with the heir to the throne and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a stroll during Sunday’s tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

After King Charles professed his love for the California-based royal couple, Meghan and Harry reconnected with the heir to the throne and Kate Middleton.

The real reason Meghan and Harry were invited to join William and Kate outside Windsor Castle has now been revealed by a royal photographer.

Arthur Edwards with Piers Morgan and disclosed, “They did it because if Meghan had turned up for the funeral on Monday all the papers would be talking about Meghan and the King does not want that.

“He wants it all about The Queen and nothing else. No distractions. Whether they will get back together who knows, there is a big rift between the brothers.

“But obviously William has got to do something about it. He spoke to his brother and said, ‘Let’s make a combined effort here.’

