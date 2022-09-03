Advertisement
When her son Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married, Queen Elizabeth II showed no emotion.

Patrick Jephson, Diana’s personal secretary, claims that the Queen purposefully chose to favour her daughter-in-law above her blood relative Charles.

Speaking about the breakdown of Diana’s marriage to Charles, Mr Jephson said: “From my perspective, the best part was that, in the separation, the Queen remained strictly neutral.

“She didn’t favour the Prince or the Princess.”

He added: “I think people on the Prince’s side wanted to assume the Queen was on his side.

“She wasn’t, she was neutral,” he noted.

In 1996, Charles and Diana announced their separation. The future King married Camilla Parker, his lifelong love, nine years later.

