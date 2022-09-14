Will Kate Middleton prove herself as Princess of Wales like Diana ?

Catherine is being compared to her legendary predecessor, William’s late mother Diana.

The first Princess of Wales since Diana’s passing 25 years ago was another symbolic change.

Mary of Teck was the previous monarch before Diana.

Advertisement

London: Prince William’s wife Catherine is unavoidably being compared to her legendary predecessor, William’s late mother Diana, whose legacy continues to shape British public perception of the royal family.

People in the public expressed their opinions about the challenge facing Kate outside Kensington Palace in London, where Diana continued to reside after her divorce from the new King Charles III in 1992.

“Diana will never be forgotten. But I´m sure that she´ll continue the legacy. And she´ll be a wonderful tribute to Diana,” said Keith Lowing, 73.

In the palace gardens, where William and Harry, the sons of Diana and King Charles, recently unveiled a statue of the late princess, the retiree and his wife Kathleen were sitting on a bench.

After 70 years on the throne, Britain entered a new era with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The first Princess of Wales since Diana’s passing 25 years ago, however, was another symbolic change that came with King Charles’ ascension.

Advertisement

Mary of Teck, who served as the Princess of Wales from 1901 until her husband George V became king, was the previous monarch before Diana.

Also Read Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at tributes for Queen Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at...