With Archetypes, Meghan Markle is “destroying the royal illusion.”

  • Many Sussex fans throughout the world claim that Meghan Markle has destroyed their “dream of royal life.”
  • This assertion was made, according to Express UK, by royal analyst Natasha Devon.

There, she defended the Duchess of Sussex and added, “It is possible that so many women have this disneyfied idea of what it is to be a princess.”

“It’s something that many, many girls internalise because of Disney more than because of the royal family.”

“They internalise it at a really young age, that that is the ultimate goal – that if you’re a princess there could be nothing better.”

“To have lived it, to have experienced it, and to say to the public, actually it’s not as great as you imagine – that, I think, is what annoyed everybody.”

“Because it’s not just taking away the fantasy of Harry and Meghan, it’s taking away their fantasy… What she did was she took away the fantasies of those women who had internalised the idea that to be a princess was to be the best thing ever.”

“And then Meghan Markle stood up and said ‘actually you’re wrong’, and people couldn’t deal with that fundamental challenge to their internal belief system. Tell me I’m wrong.”

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


