American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle had to postpone her most recent podcast episode due to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

American journalist Lisa Ling praised the Duchess for being a “bright and compelling conversationalist”.

She also shared a photo with Meghan and her kid Jett.

Advertisement

Following their interview on the “Archetypes” podcast, American journalist Lisa Ling praised Meghan Markle.

Ling posted a statement on social media saying, “So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast Archetypes.”

The journalist stated the Duchess ” “is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines,” while sharing a photo with Meghan and her kid Jett.

Due to Queen Elizabeth’s passing at the age of 96 last month, Meghan Markle had to postpone her most recent podcast episode.

Also Read Netflix may cancel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries may gets cancelled. The royal...