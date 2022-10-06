American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

Netflix may cancel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries may gets cancelled. The royal...
Following their interview on the “Archetypes” podcast, American journalist Lisa Ling praised Meghan Markle.
Ling posted a statement on social media saying, “So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast Archetypes.”
The journalist stated the Duchess ” “is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines,” while sharing a photo with Meghan and her kid Jett.
Due to Queen Elizabeth’s passing at the age of 96 last month, Meghan Markle had to postpone her most recent podcast episode.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.