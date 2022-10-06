Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle had to postpone her most recent podcast episode due to Queen Elizabeth’s death.
  • American journalist Lisa Ling praised the Duchess for being a “bright and compelling conversationalist”.
  • She also shared a photo with Meghan and her kid Jett.
Advertisement

Following their interview on the “Archetypes” podcast, American journalist Lisa Ling praised Meghan Markle.

Ling posted a statement on social media saying, “So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast Archetypes.”

The journalist stated the Duchess ” “is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines,” while sharing a photo with Meghan and her kid Jett.

Meghan Markle

American journalist showers praises on Meghan Markle

Due to Queen Elizabeth’s passing at the age of 96 last month, Meghan Markle had to postpone her most recent podcast episode.

Also Read

Netflix may cancel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries
Netflix may cancel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries may gets cancelled. The royal...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81
Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the "Best Way to Induce Labor."
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story