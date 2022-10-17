Bikers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with ‘ride of respect’

King Charles to sell Queen Elizabeth’s beloved horses
The new King has reportedly decided to auction off several race horses...
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, was remembered by a group of bikers who took part in a special ride across the North East of England.
According to reports, 50 motorcyclists gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
Among the riders was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who served during the Queen’s 70-year reign.
“I’m an ex-Navy guy, and we have a number of veterans who ride regularly with us, and it seemed appropriate to do a ride in remembrance for her,” said one of the ride’s organisers, Mal Jowsey.
“It seemed a fitting way for bikers to express respect for her.”
“I don’t claim to be a ‘royalist,’ but I’ve always supported the monarchy and thought of the Queen as a shining light,” a 70-year-old participant said.
“When you look at some of the clowns we’ve had in government, I feel the Queen has always represented some sense and sensibility, along with a bit of compassion and understanding.
“I think the Queen has been a good Head of State and an asset to Britain as a country,” he added.
