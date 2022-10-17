Advertisement
Bikers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with 'ride of respect'

  • A group of bikers took part in a special ride to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Among the riders was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who served during the Queen’s reign.
  • 50 motorcyclists gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, was remembered by a group of bikers who took part in a special ride across the North East of England.

According to reports, 50 motorcyclists gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Among the riders was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who served during the Queen’s 70-year reign.

“I’m an ex-Navy guy, and we have a number of veterans who ride regularly with us, and it seemed appropriate to do a ride in remembrance for her,” said one of the ride’s organisers, Mal Jowsey.

“It seemed a fitting way for bikers to express respect for her.”

“I don’t claim to be a ‘royalist,’ but I’ve always supported the monarchy and thought of the Queen as a shining light,” a 70-year-old participant said.

“When you look at some of the clowns we’ve had in government, I feel the Queen has always represented some sense and sensibility, along with a bit of compassion and understanding.

“I think the Queen has been a good Head of State and an asset to Britain as a country,” he added.

