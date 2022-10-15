Buckingham palace allows Camilla to be called ‘Queen Camilla’

Queen consort’s title will be “quietly” changed at Buckingham Palace to “Queen”.

Between now and the time Charles is crowned in 2023, the shift will gradually take place.

This comes after she was given the title of Queen Consort by Elizabeth II.

According to the Telegraph, the Palace is “quite casual” about limiting herself to “Queen Camilla.”

She had said: “In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”