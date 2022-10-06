Advertisement
date 2022-10-06
Edition: English

Buckingham Palace shut down coronation date rumors

Articles
By mid-2024, UK will issue King Charles stamps and banknotes

  • Sources claim coronation of King Charles III will take place on June 3, 2023.
  • Buckingham Palace denies any decision has been made on the date.
  • Ceremony thought to be taking place less than a year after monarch’s accession.
Rumors that the date of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony has been set on June 3 have been denied by Buckingham Palace.

According to “unknown” government sources quoted by Bloomberg, the traditional ceremony for Charles’ official coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on June 3 of the next year.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace, in response to the allegations, described them as “purely speculation.”

The Palace spokesperson informed Mirror.co.uk that no decision had been made on the date.

The inauguration of King Charles was scheduled for the spring or summer of 2023. The event is thought to be taking place less than a year after the monarch’s accession to the throne and has been prepared for years.

Under the guise of Operation Golden Orb, the palace has kept the specifics of Charles’ coronation a secret.

King Charles, 73, assumed the throne on September 8 following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

