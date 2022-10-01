Camilla biography releases urgently to answer Harry’s remarks

Camilla’s biography was written to ‘balance out’ her unfavorable reputation.

Author Angela Levin said she felt she had to rebalance things after two films.

“The Crown” and “Harry” treated her horribly.

In response to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s injustices, Queen Consort Camilla has been vindicated.

The biography of the former Duchess of Cornwall, which was published this week, was written, according to author Angela Levin, to “balance out” her unfavourable reputation.

Ms. Levin said on the programme “Lorraine” that she “determined that somehow I had to rebalance things.”

The first was “The Crown,” which in my opinion treated her horribly, and the second was Prince Harry, who also spoke terribly of her.

Tom Bower, a writer, had already called Camilla the “racist” royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have left the UK after King Charles III’s wife made “racist” comments in their Archie.

Harry claims that someone made assumptions regarding the ‘appearance’ of his unborn child. Wouldn’t it be amusing if your child had ginger Afro hair? Camilla said in one variation, the author said.

