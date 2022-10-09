Camilla could not get out of bed on wedding day to King Charles

Camilla cried day and night as a result of harassment from the public, according to royal analyst Angela Levin.

The former Duchess of Cornwall refused to get out of bed on the morning of her 2005 wedding to Charles.

Ms Levin: “She is a woman who can cope and this was too much”.

Advertisement

During her extramarital relationship with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla received a significant deal of mockery from the British public and media.

The former Duchess of Cornwall cried day and night as a result of harassment from the public, according to royal analyst Angela Levin.

According to Ms. Levin,”I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through. From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called the most hideous woman.

“That was at a time when she was with King Charles but she had no protection because they weren’t engaged or married. People would be crowding around her if she went to the supermarket, throwing things at her. People would be outside her house – absolutely hideous but she survived it and the survival is very interesting.”

Talking about her 2005 wedding ceremony to Charles, Ms Levin added: “After the ceremony they walked up the stairs in Windsor and both burst into tears. I have that from one of their most popular aides.

“I thought to myself, there was so much tension. Camilla was very scared no one would turn up to the wedding because they had a normal wedding, not a church wedding.

Advertisement

“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding day. She just couldn’t cope.

“She is a woman who can cope and this was too much. To see both of them really weak, it must have been really moving.”

Also Read King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side” Camilla is "just the right person" for King Charles III, a royal...