Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camilla could not get out of bed on wedding day to King Charles

Camilla could not get out of bed on wedding day to King Charles

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla could not get out of bed on wedding day to King Charles

Camilla could not get out of bed on wedding day to King Charles

Advertisement
  • Camilla cried day and night as a result of harassment from the public, according to royal analyst Angela Levin.
  • The former Duchess of Cornwall refused to get out of bed on the morning of her 2005 wedding to Charles.
  • Ms Levin: “She is a woman who can cope and this was too much”.
Advertisement

During her extramarital relationship with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla received a significant deal of mockery from the British public and media.

The former Duchess of Cornwall cried day and night as a result of harassment from the public, according to royal analyst Angela Levin.

According to Ms. Levin,”I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through. From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called the most hideous woman.

“That was at a time when she was with King Charles but she had no protection because they weren’t engaged or married. People would be crowding around her if she went to the supermarket, throwing things at her. People would be outside her house – absolutely hideous but she survived it and the survival is very interesting.”

Talking about her 2005 wedding ceremony to Charles, Ms Levin added: “After the ceremony they walked up the stairs in Windsor and both burst into tears. I have that from one of their most popular aides.

“I thought to myself, there was so much tension. Camilla was very scared no one would turn up to the wedding because they had a normal wedding, not a church wedding.

Advertisement

“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding day. She just couldn’t cope.

“She is a woman who can cope and this was too much. To see both of them really weak, it must have been really moving.”

Also Read

King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”
King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”

Camilla is "just the right person" for King Charles III, a royal...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story