Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camilla on a mission of humiliating Kate Middleton

Camilla on a mission of humiliating Kate Middleton

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla on a mission of humiliating Kate Middleton

Camilla insecure with Kate Middleton’s popularity

Advertisement
  •  Camille allegedly degraded Kate Middleton.
  • Camilla allegedly verbally abused Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth’s burial.
  • Camilla reportedly called the children “brats,” mocking them as a disgrace to the Crown.
Advertisement

It is said that Camilla has declared war in an effort to embarrass Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. International Business Times claims that during Queen Elizabeth’s burial, Camilla attacked Kate Middleton’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, humiliating her in the process.

According to reports cited by National Enquirer, Camille degraded Kate Middleton because she is allegedly envious of the popularity of the Princess of Wales.

When Camilla noticed Prince George and Princess Charlotte fidgeting and arguing during the sombre service at Westminster Abbey, she allegedly “ruined everything” by yelling at them.

The source informed the media “George apparently pinched his sister, making her go ‘Ow!’ Camilla exploded! She sharply snapped at Charlotte and turned on Kate, mocking, ‘Your brats are a DISGRACE to the Crown! Bring them under control – or I will! Sensitive Charlotte burst into tears and put her head in her hands while her mother comforted her.”

Although she was reportedly “furious,” Kate Middleton maintained her composure and eventually confronted Camilla for hitting her children.

Also Read

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “taking the lead” over King Charles III
Prince William and Kate Middleton are “taking the lead” over King Charles III

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Wales this week as the new...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Katie Maloney calls ex Tom Schwartz a 'pathetic loser'
Katie Maloney calls ex Tom Schwartz a 'pathetic loser'
Gwen Shamblin’s controversial story gets new treatment in Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin trailer
Gwen Shamblin’s controversial story gets new treatment in Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin trailer
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Barbie Ferreira's recent fashion statement paid homage to the euphoria
Barbie Ferreira's recent fashion statement paid homage to the euphoria
Becky G shares sweet dancing video with Sebastian Lletget
Becky G shares sweet dancing video with Sebastian Lletget
Alix Earle discusses whether she and Tyler Wade wants to be together
Alix Earle discusses whether she and Tyler Wade wants to be together
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story