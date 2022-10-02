Camilla on a mission of humiliating Kate Middleton

Camille allegedly degraded Kate Middleton.

Camilla allegedly verbally abused Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

Camilla reportedly called the children “brats,” mocking them as a disgrace to the Crown.

It is said that Camilla has declared war in an effort to embarrass Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. International Business Times claims that during Queen Elizabeth’s burial, Camilla attacked Kate Middleton’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, humiliating her in the process.

According to reports cited by National Enquirer, Camille degraded Kate Middleton because she is allegedly envious of the popularity of the Princess of Wales.

When Camilla noticed Prince George and Princess Charlotte fidgeting and arguing during the sombre service at Westminster Abbey, she allegedly “ruined everything” by yelling at them.

The source informed the media “George apparently pinched his sister, making her go ‘Ow!’ Camilla exploded! She sharply snapped at Charlotte and turned on Kate, mocking, ‘Your brats are a DISGRACE to the Crown! Bring them under control – or I will! Sensitive Charlotte burst into tears and put her head in her hands while her mother comforted her.”

Although she was reportedly “furious,” Kate Middleton maintained her composure and eventually confronted Camilla for hitting her children.

