Camilla ‘really wants’ Meghan Markle, Harry to attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to the coronation of King Charles III.

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly looking forward to seeing them.

A royal expert says it’s a decision for Harry and Megan to decide if they want to attend.

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly really looking forward to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles next year.

Katie Nicholl, a royal authority who was quoted by The ET, said, “And I think she (Camilla) would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation.”

Nicholl continued, “We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members.

“Whether or not we see them there — we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation.”

The royal expert concluded, “It’s going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make.”

