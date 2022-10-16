Advertisement
Camilla sends Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Paddington Bears’ out of Palace

Camilla sends Queen Elizabeth's 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace

Camilla sends Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Paddington Bears’ out of Palace

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photo spotted on Queen Camilla’s table

  • Camilla is pictured with some of the 1,000 Paddington bears left for her by well-wishers.
  • The bears will shortly find new loving homes with Barnardos Children’s Services.
  • This follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
Camilla, Queen Consort, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her Paddington bears. The royal family’s official Instagram account shared a new photo of King Charles’ wife, who is smiling from ear to ear with a bunch of Paddingtons left for Her Majesty.

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“Please look after this bear,” the Palace began in the captions.

“The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and will shortly find new loving homes with @barnardos_uk children’s services. The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best, before they are delivered to their new home.

They continued: “The bears are currently being well looked after at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery located in Hyde Park.

“The photograph was taken by @chrisjacksongetty at Clarence House on 13 October 2022 – the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book,” concluded the post.

This follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

