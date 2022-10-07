Advertisement
Camilla will now be referred as 'The Queen'

Articles
  • Tthe wife of the next king Charles III, will be referred to as “The Queen”.
  • The Times of London are dropping the “Consort” from her title.
  • They will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen.
King Consort Royal specialists have disclosed that Camilla, the wife of the next king Charles III, will not be referred to as Queen Consort in some British newspapers, but rather as “The Queen.”

Omid Scobie, the royal executive editor for Yahoo and a close adviser to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims that she will only be referred to as Queen Camilla or simply “The Queen” by The Times of London.

The Times’ history correspondent Jack Blackburn tweeted:  “Many will be pleased to know that The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort,” which Scobie retweeted.

“Camilla isn’t the Queen”, a user commented in response to his request for feedback on the adjustment and whether they would like to see more media follow suit. “She is a Consort. The wife of a reigning King. There is a difference.”

Another user said, “She’s no queen,” and yet another wrote, “When they married it was widely discussed and they agreed that she will never be called Queen but Queen consort! Only a month that Queen passed and they changed it!”

