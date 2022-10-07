Camilla will now be referred as ‘The Queen’

Tthe wife of the next king Charles III, will be referred to as “The Queen”.

The Times of London are dropping the “Consort” from her title.

They will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen.

Omid Scobie, the royal executive editor for Yahoo and a close adviser to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims that she will only be referred to as Queen Camilla or simply “The Queen” by The Times of London.

The Times’ history correspondent Jack Blackburn tweeted: “Many will be pleased to know that The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort,” which Scobie retweeted.

Many will be pleased to know that The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort. Whatever clarifying use it had during the mourning period has expired. Queen Camilla is now to be referred to as such or, if there is no risk of confusion, as The Queen. Advertisement — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) October 5, 2022

“Camilla isn’t the Queen”, a user commented in response to his request for feedback on the adjustment and whether they would like to see more media follow suit. “She is a Consort. The wife of a reigning King. There is a difference.”

Moving forward, The Times of London are dropping the “Consort” from Camilla’s title and will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen. Curious to know if people want to see other outlets do the same? https://t.co/FjwvFOZ7K0 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 6, 2022

Another user said, “She’s no queen,” and yet another wrote, “When they married it was widely discussed and they agreed that she will never be called Queen but Queen consort! Only a month that Queen passed and they changed it!”

