Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camilla’s views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Read

Camilla’s views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Read

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla’s views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Read

Camilla’s views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Read

Advertisement
  • Camilla leaves the door open for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return.
  • Camilla is rumoured to play a significant role in resolving conflicts within the royal family.
  • She believes that you can love your child but ‘not like what they’re doing’.
Advertisement

Camilla, the wife of King Charles, is rumoured to play a significant role in resolving conflicts within the royal family.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the Queen Consort thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be given the opportunity to return to the royal family as working members if they so choose.

Speaking on GB News, Ms Levin claimed: “Her [Camilla’s] belief is you never ditch your family – you always leave the door open so if they want to come back they can.

“I think that’s a very important feeling that she has. But, they have got to have respect, Harry and Meghan have got to change their way of doing things. They haven’t got to think about me, me, me.”

According to the royal author, Camilla “understands, as a parent, that you can love your child but really not like what they’re doing,” when describing her strategy.

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to start a “year of reconciliation”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to start a “year of reconciliation”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be planning a "year...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story