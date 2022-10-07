Advertisement
Crowd insults Kate Middleton in Northern Irelands

  • The Princess of Wales visited Northern Ireland with her husband, Prince William.
  • She was approached by a woman who said she wished she was living in Ireland.
  • Three people applauded the woman for confronting Kate.
Senior British journalist: “On her visit with Prince William today to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was told “it would be better” if she was “in your own country”.

Ireland belong to the Irish, said the woman who was in the crowds with Kate and was filming the interaction on her phone.

Three people applauded the woman for confronting the Princess of Wales while hundreds of royal fans chastised her for being what they deemed impolite.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth last month, Kate and William were given the titles of Princess and Prince of Wales.

