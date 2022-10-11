Elon Musk is still unmarried, despite Meghan’s “poor” position

Meghan Markle is advised to marry Elon Musk.

Harry’s Montecito property is only a humble cottage,.

Reportedly, the couple doesn’t have much money.

To make more money in Hollywood, Meghan Markle is advised to marry Elon Musk.

In front of Hollywood power players, royal novelist Tina Brown acknowledges that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito property is only a “humble cottage.”

The couple reportedly “didn’t have enough money” when looking for a home in California.

Ms. Brown jokingly said, “Elon Musk is still unmarried, that’s all I have to say,” making fun of the Duchess.

Added her: “Being a D-list star without adequate money is not enjoyable for them.

“Being around those extremely wealthy folks is a completely different game.

Their $14 million mansion in Montecito, where they reside, is a modest cottage in comparison to what these other folks have.

In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave their positions as senior royals in the UK and relocate to California.

