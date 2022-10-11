Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk is still unmarried, despite Meghan’s “poor” position

Elon Musk is still unmarried, despite Meghan’s “poor” position

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk is still unmarried, despite Meghan’s “poor” position

Elon Musk is still unmarried, despite Meghan’s “poor” position

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle is advised to marry Elon Musk.
  • Harry’s Montecito property is only a humble cottage,.
  • Reportedly, the couple doesn’t have much money.
Advertisement

To make more money in Hollywood, Meghan Markle is advised to marry Elon Musk.

In front of Hollywood power players, royal novelist Tina Brown acknowledges that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito property is only a “humble cottage.”

The couple reportedly “didn’t have enough money” when looking for a home in California.

Ms. Brown jokingly said, “Elon Musk is still unmarried, that’s all I have to say,” making fun of the Duchess.

Added her: “Being a D-list star without adequate money is not enjoyable for them.

“Being around those extremely wealthy folks is a completely different game.

Advertisement

Their $14 million mansion in Montecito, where they reside, is a modest cottage in comparison to what these other folks have.

In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave their positions as senior royals in the UK and relocate to California.

Also Read

Elon Musk reveals reason behind separation with his daughter
Elon Musk reveals reason behind separation with his daughter

Elon Musk has broken his silence on his daughter Vivian's estrangement. Tesla...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story