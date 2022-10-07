Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate’s Northern Ireland visit
Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate’s Northern Ireland visit

Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate’s Northern Ireland visit

Articles
Advertisement
Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate’s Northern Ireland visit

The title of Prince of Wales must be ‘abolished’

Advertisement
  • The royal pair is participating in several community-oriented engagements.
  • Prince and Princess of Wales are travelling to Northern Ireland.
  • Pips Charity, which supports people at risk of suicide and self-harm, was their first stop on Thursday.
Advertisement

A statement has been issued with all the information regarding Prince William and Princess Kate’s travel to Northern Ireland.

The royal pair is participating in several community-oriented engagements.

Pips Charity in Belfast, which supports people who are at risk of suicide and self-harm, was their first destination.

See the complete statement below:

Prince William

Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate’s Northern Ireland visit

Also Read

Prince William is expected to replace King Charles
Prince William is expected to replace King Charles

The UK government wants Prince William to attend COP27. The COP27 climate...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry shares details about his first panic attack
Prince Harry shares details about his first panic attack
King Charles III enjoys trip ignoring Prince Harry's accusations
King Charles III enjoys trip ignoring Prince Harry's accusations
Ekta Kapoor unveils an old video from Tusshar Kapoor's birthday
Ekta Kapoor unveils an old video from Tusshar Kapoor's birthday
'Spare' accuses Camilla for campaigning to be the Queen of England
'Spare' accuses Camilla for campaigning to be the Queen of England
Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal poses for first Remake picture of “Road House”
Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal poses for first Remake picture of “Road House”
Ingrid Seward compares Kate Middleton with Princess Diana
Ingrid Seward compares Kate Middleton with Princess Diana
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story