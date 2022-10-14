Experts ask Camilla to say no to Koh-i-Noor as it brings bad luck

Camilla’s diamond tiara may bring bad luck and is sought after by India.

Royal author Angela Levin advises Camilla to choose another of the 40 tiaras.

Levin was corrected by another expert, Marlene Koinig, who said a Tiara & Crown are two separate things.

Since the Koh-i-Noor diamond may bring bad luck and is also sought after by India, royal author Angela Levin advises Camilla to choose “another of the 40 tiaras kept under lock and key.”

Levin, who recently published a book of Camilla, took to Twitter and wrote, “Could the kon-i-noor diamond thought to bring bad luck and wanted by India cause a tiaragate problem. King Charles wants Queen Camilla to wear it at the Coronation, to followhis grandmother, but would it be less trouble to pick another of the 40 tiaras kept under lock and key?”

Levin was corrected by another expert, Marlene Koinig, who stated that “a Tiara & a Crown are two separate things. Since queen Charlotte each queen consort has had their crown made.”

Koinig remarked, “You write about royalty and you didn’t know this,” in an apparent jab at Angela Levin.

