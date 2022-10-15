Experts reveal King Charles will be coronated with ‘cat oil’

The coronation oil that you’re anointed with has cat oil in it, says Liz Kershaw.

Charles and Camilla will be coronated on May 6.

“No animals were killed in the making of this coronation,” editor Freddy Gray quipped.

According to an expert, King Charles, the king of the United Kingdom and an animal rights activist, will be coronated with ‘cat oil’ in May.

In a recent interview with GB News, radio personality Liz Kershaw revealed: “The coronation oil that you’re anointed with has cat oil in it.”

“It’s an ancient recipe produced from a certain species, and one of the ingredients is the oil from a certain species of cat, called a civet,” Ms Kershaw explained.

“So, is Charles – is he aware?” she said. Is he going to let go of that?

“It raises a slew of difficulties.” Is anyone going to wear ermine, the fur?”

“Charles takes pride in his environmental sensitivity and is sympathetic to animal rights,” the organisation claimed.

