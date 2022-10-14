Experts say Meghan Markle used Prince Harry to remain in spotlight

Duchess of Sussex utilised Prince Harry to stay in the public eye, royal experts believe.

Biographer Tom Bower said that Meghan wants “wealth and fame”.

The former Suits actor deliberately went after a “needy” Harry who has been left “damaged” by his mother’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got married in 2018, relocated to the US to become financially independent and left the Royal family to live the life of their choosing. However, some royal experts believe that the Duchess of Sussex utilised the Duke to stay in the public eye.

According to a royal specialist, the former Suits actor deliberately went after a “needy” Harry who has been left “damaged” by the terrible loss of his late mother Princess Diana in a car accident.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM, Royal biographer Tom Bower stated that Meghan wants “wealth and fame.”

The show’s host was informed by the biographer: “She wanted wealth and she wanted fame … there’s no doubt she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them.”

