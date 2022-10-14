Experts says royal exit of Meghan Markle and harry was a mistake

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex erred by leaving the royal family, says Tina Brown.

Award-winning journalist claims the pair handled their exit in an ‘unfortunate’ way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a ‘tough spot’ after leaving the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal authority and award-winning journalist Tina Brown, erred by leaving the royal family.

She claimed during a speech that the pair handled their departure from their life as royals in a “unfortunate way”.

Asked what she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do next, Tina Brown said, “I think they are in a really tough spot now, actually. I feel for Harry, because he’s made a mistake in the way he did his exit. I don’t think it was wrong necessarily the decision to leave, and certainly it wasn’t wrong to marry the woman he was in love with.

“It’s just the way they handled it that was so unfortunate.”

The author said, “It’s really hard to do it well, that’s why the people who do it are very well paid.” This emphasises how challenging it is to generate the high-quality programmes the Sussexes set themselves to do through their relationships with Spotify and Netflix.

“Neither of them has had any time in that world. Meghan was an actress, but she wasn’t an executive producer.

“It’s very hard to deliver on them, and yet now they have taken all the money, so they have to deliver.”

