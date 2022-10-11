Advertisement
  • Fans are shocked when Prince Harry claims that the UK is currently experiencing a lot
  • Prince Harry claims that UK is going through a lot.
  • The statement left many perplexed.
  • The Duke of Sussex thanked the WellChild Award recipients.
One of Prince Harry’s first public appearances after the Queen’s passing last month, he claimed the “UK is going through a lot right now,” which left many perplexed.

The Duke of Sussex thanked the WellChild Award recipients for their hard work around the UK during a video conversation with them. The duke was supposed to attend the event in the UK before Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

Harry, Meghan’s husband, said to them, “The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to carry on doing what you’re doing and motivate others to pitch in where they can. He also gave the UK its due accolades, adding that its citizens are always willing to “muck in” and “assist each other no matter what.”

