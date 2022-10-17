Fans notice Kate Middleton’s Harry potter themed outfits

Fans noticed similarities between her outfit and the uniform from the books and movies.

The mother-of-three wore a light blue coat with caped shoulders and matching hat for her official engagement.

Fans were quick to notice Kate’s “Beauxbatons realness”.

Fans of Kate Middleton have noticed similarities between her recent outfit and the iconic uniform from Harry Potter.

The mother-of-three turned heads in a light blue coat, leaving onlookers speechless with her classy yet stylish appearance.

People noted that fans were quick to notice Kate’s “Beauxbatons realness” as she wore a sleek dress with caped shoulders.

“I’ve just been alerted to the very important development that Kate Middleton has enrolled in Beauxbatons Academy and I look forward to seeing if she submits her name for the Triwizard Tournament this year,” one Tweet read.

In the books and movies, French school students were portrayed as highly refined and even travelling in magical carriages, and they wore uniforms similar to Kate’s.

