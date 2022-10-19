Feminist Prince Harry stands up for Iranian women

Meghan Markle revealed that Prince Harry is a ‘feminist’ like her.

She made the revelation during a recent statement on Iran.

The Duchess of Sussex praised Iranian women for their bravery and valor in the country’s protests.

Meghan Markle adores her husband, Prince Harry, who is a proponent of female empowerment. During a recent statement on Iran, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the Duke is also a ‘feminist’ like her.

According to HELLO!, Meghan spoke about the country’s ongoing protests while wearing a shirt that read “Women. Life. Freedom” in Farsi.

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large,” Meghan began.

“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.

“My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too,” she added.

In the meantime, Meghan praised the bravery and valour of Iranian women fighting in the country.

