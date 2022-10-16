Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Ghislaine Maxwell admit truth about relationship with Prince Andrew
Articles
  • Ghislaine Maxwell opened up about her relationship with Prince Andrew in a prison interview.
  • Maxwell received a 20-year prison sentence for assisting sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The British socialite was convicted in December of recruiting and grooming four girls between 1994 and 2004.
Ghislaine Maxwell opened up about her relationship with Prince Andrew in a prison interview months after being convicted.

She received a 20-year prison sentence for assisting sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing teenage girls.

The British socialite, 60, was convicted in December of recruiting and grooming four girls between 1994 and 2004 to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend.

Speaking to journalist Daphne Barak, she said, ““I feel so bad for him. He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend.”

“This photo is not real,” she said of Andrew and Virginia Giuffre.

There was never an original one produced…

I don’t even want to start talking about Virginia..

I don’t recognize that picture and I don’t believe it is a real picture.”

